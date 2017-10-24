Deals Buzz: ArcelorMittal, Nippon, Tata show interest in Essar Steel

Essar Steel was among the initial 12 companies identified by the Reserve Bank of India for insolvency proceedings. Photo: Bloomberg

Canara Bank to hire investment bankers for sale of non-core assets

State-run Canara Bank Ltd plans to hire investment bankers to help it sell stakes in some assets that are unrelated to its main lending business, reports Mint. The idea behind the sale of its so-called non-core assets is to unlock the value of its strategic investments, according to a tender notice on the bank’s website. Read more

RAW Pressery gets $6 million from Sequoia, Saama Capital, DSG

Rakyan Beverages Pvt. Ltd, the maker of organic cold-pressed juices and other beverages sold under the brand RAW Pressery, has raised around $6 million (Rs40 crore) to fund expansion, reports Mint. The capital was raised entirely from its existing venture capital investors Sequoia Capital, Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. RAW Pressery had last raised $4.5 million from these investors in February 2016. Read more

ArcelorMittal, Nippon, Tata show interest in Essar Steel

ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, Tata Steel and the Ruias are among the seven or eight entities that have shown interest in Essar Steel, where an insolvency resolution professional had called for expression of interest (EoI), reports Times of India. Essar Steel, promoted by Ruias, who recently exited Essar Oil, was among the initial 12 companies identified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for insolvency proceedings as the promoters were not seen to be acting swiftly to get the loan-laden company back on track. Read more

Amazon seeks for offline tie-ups to revive sales

Amazon, the online retailer is attempting to revive sales in its fashion business by forging alliances with popular brands that have high recall among urban consumers, reports Mint, citing people familiar with the matter. Amazon, which recently picked up a small stake in Shoppers Stop Ltd, has also held talks with a number of other offline businesses and conglomerates such as the Tata group, which runs e-commerce portal Tata Cliq and the retail chain Westside. Read more

Cisco buys BroadSoft for $1.71 billion

Cisco Systems Inc. will buy software company BroadSoft Inc. for $1.71 billion, it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco’s collaboration tools and will help the firm diversify offerings away from switching and routing, reports Reuters. The deal, valued at $1.9 billion including debt, is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018, the companies said in a statement. Read more

Jaypee Associates seeks to sell Yamuna Expressway to compensate homebuyers

Jaypee Associates Ltd (JAL) on Monday submitted its proposal to sell the 165km Yamuna Expressway before the Supreme Court, reported Mint . The company needs to raise funds to deposit Rs2,000 crore by 27 October to cover its liability towards those who bought homes in projects developed by its subsidiary, Jaypee Infratech Ltd. The firm said it has a prospective buyer who was willing to pay Rs2,500 crore for the expressway. Read more

Netflix sells $1.6 billion of junk bonds to fund more shows

Netflix Inc. has sold $1.6 billion of bonds, its largest-ever dollar-denominated sale, to help it develop and produce new hit series like Stranger Things, reports Bloomberg. The 10.5-year junk-rated notes, which can’t be bought back, yield 4.875%, within the range of initial talk of between 4.75% and 5%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Read more

Telecom dept’s approves RCom-Sistema merger

The department of telecom (DoT) has cleared the merger of Sistema Shyam Teleservices with Reliance Communications, a deal that will reduce the number of mobile operators in the country to 10, reports PTI. Read more