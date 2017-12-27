Deals Buzz: Uber reportedly selling US auto-leasing business to start-up Fair
Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.
RCom finalizes Rs39,000 crore debt resolution plan
Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) has finalized a debt resolution plan that involves the sale of its assets and does not require lenders and bond holders to write off their dues or convert it into equity, reports Mint. Read more
Telecom enters final phase of consolidation as RCom exits
Reliance Communications Ltd’s planned sale of its wireless business assets by the end of March would be the latest instance of upheaval that has swept through the telecom industry since the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, reports Mint. Read more
ReNew Power looks to buy Waaree Energies’s solar power projects
ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd is exploring the acquisition of Waaree Energies Ltd’s solar power projects as it seeks to consolidate its position as India’s largest clean energy firm before a planned initial public offering (IPO), reports Mint citing two people aware of the development. Read more
Qualcomm Ventures India eyes mobile tech, healthcare start-ups
Qualcomm Ventures, the venture capital arm of the $100 billion Qualcomm Inc., is looking to back Indian companies in mobile technologies and healthcare, said Varsha Tagare, its managing director for India, reports Mint. Read more
Lendingkart raises Rs25 crore debt from State Bank of India
Lendingkart has raised Rs25 crore in debt from State Bank of India (SBI), a first for the country’s largest public sector lender vis-a-vis a digital lending start-up, reports Mint. Read more
Biscuit maker Anmol Industries planning IPO in 2018
Kolkata-based cookies and biscuits maker Anmol Industries Ltd plans to list in 2018 and has started work on an initial public offering (IPO),reported Mint citing three people aware of the development. Read more
Prestige to buy out Red Fort’s stake in group firm for Rs324 crore
Real estate developer Prestige Group is set to acquire 66.66% stake from private equity partner Red Fort Capital and land owners in group company Prestige Projects Pvt. Ltd for Rs324 crore, reports Mint. Read more
Sebi may ease FPI norms, plans new governance model for mutual funds
Markets regulator Sebi is mulling easing access norms for investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and bringing a new framework to strengthen the governance structure for mutual funds, reports PTI citing senior officials. Read more
DLF promoters conclude nearly Rs9,000-crore deal with GIC
Realty major DLF on Tuesday announced that its promoters have concluded the sale of 33.34% stake in its rental arm to sovereign wealth fund GIC for nearly Rs9,000 crore, reports PTI. Read more
Amazon-Patni JV seller entity gets Rs100 crore
Appario Retail, the seller entity under recently formed joint venture between Amazon and Patni group, has received a fresh capital infusion of Rs100 crore, as per latest filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), reports The Times of India. Read more
Uber to sell us auto-leasing business to start-up Fair.com
Uber Technologies Inc. has agreed to sell its US subprime auto-leasing business to startup car marketplace Fair.com, people familiar with the matter said, bringing to an end the ride-hailing giant’s failed attempt to attract new drivers who lack regular access to vehicles, reports Wall Street Journal. Read more
Latest News »
- Lok Sabha passes bill for GST cess hike on luxury cars to 25%
- Govt, opposition end stalemate in Rajya Sabha over Modi’s Manmohan remarks
- DoT suggests cutting GST on telecom services to 12%: Manoj Sinha
- Pakistan claims metallic substance in shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife
- Children up to 5 years exempted from passport biometrics: Govt