Deals Buzz: Uber reportedly selling US auto-leasing business to start-up Fair

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

RCom finalizes Rs39,000 crore debt resolution plan

Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) has finalized a debt resolution plan that involves the sale of its assets and does not require lenders and bond holders to write off their dues or convert it into equity, reports Mint. Read more

Telecom enters final phase of consolidation as RCom exits

Reliance Communications Ltd’s planned sale of its wireless business assets by the end of March would be the latest instance of upheaval that has swept through the telecom industry since the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, reports Mint. Read more

ReNew Power looks to buy Waaree Energies’s solar power projects

ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd is exploring the acquisition of Waaree Energies Ltd’s solar power projects as it seeks to consolidate its position as India’s largest clean energy firm before a planned initial public offering (IPO), reports Mint citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Qualcomm Ventures India eyes mobile tech, healthcare start-ups

Qualcomm Ventures, the venture capital arm of the $100 billion Qualcomm Inc., is looking to back Indian companies in mobile technologies and healthcare, said Varsha Tagare, its managing director for India, reports Mint. Read more

Lendingkart raises Rs25 crore debt from State Bank of India

Lendingkart has raised Rs25 crore in debt from State Bank of India (SBI), a first for the country’s largest public sector lender vis-a-vis a digital lending start-up, reports Mint. Read more

Biscuit maker Anmol Industries planning IPO in 2018

Kolkata-based cookies and biscuits maker Anmol Industries Ltd plans to list in 2018 and has started work on an initial public offering (IPO),reported Mint citing three people aware of the development. Read more

Prestige to buy out Red Fort’s stake in group firm for Rs324 crore

Real estate developer Prestige Group is set to acquire 66.66% stake from private equity partner Red Fort Capital and land owners in group company Prestige Projects Pvt. Ltd for Rs324 crore, reports Mint. Read more

Sebi may ease FPI norms, plans new governance model for mutual funds

Markets regulator Sebi is mulling easing access norms for investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and bringing a new framework to strengthen the governance structure for mutual funds, reports PTI citing senior officials. Read more

DLF promoters conclude nearly Rs9,000-crore deal with GIC

Realty major DLF on Tuesday announced that its promoters have concluded the sale of 33.34% stake in its rental arm to sovereign wealth fund GIC for nearly Rs9,000 crore, reports PTI. Read more

Amazon-Patni JV seller entity gets Rs100 crore

Appario Retail, the seller entity under recently formed joint venture between Amazon and Patni group, has received a fresh capital infusion of Rs100 crore, as per latest filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), reports The Times of India. Read more

Uber to sell us auto-leasing business to start-up Fair.com

Uber Technologies Inc. has agreed to sell its US subprime auto-leasing business to startup car marketplace Fair.com, people familiar with the matter said, bringing to an end the ride-hailing giant’s failed attempt to attract new drivers who lack regular access to vehicles, reports Wall Street Journal. Read more