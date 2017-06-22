Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 03 16 PM IST

Lupin launches generic skin treatment cream in US

Lupin said it has launched generic Desoximetasone cream used for the treatment of inflammation and itching of skin, in the US market

PTI
Shares of Lupin were on Thursday trading 2.23% lower at Rs1,069.90 per scrip on BSE. Photo: Bloomberg
Shares of Lupin were on Thursday trading 2.23% lower at Rs1,069.90 per scrip on BSE. Photo: Bloomberg

Latest News »

New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has launched generic Desoximetasone cream used for the treatment of inflammation and itching of skin, in the US market.

The company has launched its generic Desoximetasone cream in the strengths of 0.05% cent and 0.25%, Lupin said in a BSE filing. It had received approval for the product earlier from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company added.

The company’s creams are generic versions of Taro’s Topicort LP emollient cream 0.05% cent and Topicort cream 0.25% respectively, Lupin said. “Both products are indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses”, Lupin said.

Topicort LP emollient cream 0.05% and Topicort cream 0.25% had combined US sales of $38 million as per IMS MAT April 2017 data. The company has 151 product filings pending approval with USFDA. Cumulative filings with the US health regulator now stand at 368 with the company having received approvals for 217 products.

Shares of Lupin were on Thursday trading 2.23% lower at Rs1,069.90 per scrip on BSE.

First Published: Thu, Jun 22 2017. 02 42 PM IST
Topics: Lupin USFDA skin care US new medicine

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share