Lupin launches generic skin treatment cream in US

New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has launched generic Desoximetasone cream used for the treatment of inflammation and itching of skin, in the US market.

The company has launched its generic Desoximetasone cream in the strengths of 0.05% cent and 0.25%, Lupin said in a BSE filing. It had received approval for the product earlier from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company added.

The company’s creams are generic versions of Taro’s Topicort LP emollient cream 0.05% cent and Topicort cream 0.25% respectively, Lupin said. “Both products are indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses”, Lupin said.

Topicort LP emollient cream 0.05% and Topicort cream 0.25% had combined US sales of $38 million as per IMS MAT April 2017 data. The company has 151 product filings pending approval with USFDA. Cumulative filings with the US health regulator now stand at 368 with the company having received approvals for 217 products.

Shares of Lupin were on Thursday trading 2.23% lower at Rs1,069.90 per scrip on BSE.