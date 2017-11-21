ONGC Videsh buys 15% stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow Oil
New Delhi: ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of the country’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, said on Tuesday it had acquired a 15% stake in Namibia’s offshore Block 2012A from Tullow Oil.
OVL executed the deal through its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte Ltd, it said in a statement.
Tullow Namibia Ltd had a 25% stake in the block in Namibia’s Petroleum Exploration License area (PEL)0030.
Eco Oil and Gas Namibia (Pty) Ltd, with a 32.5% stake, is the operator of the block.
ONGC Videsh last month bought a 30% stake in PEL 0037 from Tullow Oil. Reuters
