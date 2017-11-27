 Volkswagen India appoints Ashish Gupta as head of sales - Livemint
Volkswagen India appoints Ashish Gupta as head of sales

Volkswagen has also appointed P. Ravichandran as head of after sales operations at its passenger car division in India
PTI
Ashish Gupta and P. Ravichandran will be reporting to Volkswagen passenger cars director Steffen Knapp, and their appointments will be effective 1 December. Photo: Bloomberg
Ashish Gupta and P. Ravichandran will be reporting to Volkswagen passenger cars director Steffen Knapp, and their appointments will be effective 1 December. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: German carmaker Volkswagen AG on Monday announced top-level changes, with Ashish Gupta being appointed as head of sales and P. Ravichandran as head of after sales operations at its passenger car division in India.

Gupta, who is head of after sales, will now be responsible for sales operations while Ravichandran, currently responsible for field operations, will be taking the new responsibility as head of after sales operations, Volkswagen India said in a statement.

“We at Volkswagen believe in nurturing the in-house talent and that is true to the philosophy of the Volkswagen Group and one that offers a diverse platform for enhancing and building a robust leadership team,” Volkswagen passenger cars director Steffen Knapp said.

Gupta and Ravichandran will be reporting to Knapp. Both appointments will be effective 1 December.

First Published: Mon, Nov 27 2017. 07 31 PM IST
