Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management plans IPO in FY18, to sell 10% stake

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management CEO Sundeep Sikka says the mutual fund will be the first among the top three such companies to list on the bourses. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd Wednesday said its board has approved an initial public offering (IPO) of the company, subject to necessary approvals.

India’s third-largest asset management company (AMC) by assets under management (AUMs) will sell at least 10% stake in the fiscal year 2018, said Sundeep Sikka, executive director and chief executive at Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management at a press conference, adding that it will be the first among the top three such companies to list on the bourses.

Sikka said that the company will be looking at taking the further dilution to 25% by 2021.

“The idea is to be in a state of readiness for both growth opportunities that lies ahead and even more (for) the consolidation that will happen,” Sikka said asked on the purpose of raising funds.

“The proceeds will be used for both—organic and inorganic opportunities and growth for this company,” added Sikka.

Sikka did not clarify if it would be a fresh issue of shares or an offer for sale, but added that the two current partners will both participate in the IPO. The percentage of dilution was yet to be decided, and the process of identifying the lead managers and bankers to the issue was yet to be initiated.

“It is a very good development. We have not had a listing of an AMC for ages. With the rising size of industry, listing will bring more transparency to the business,” said Prithvi Haldea, founder and chairman of markets tracker Prime Database.

“I believe gradually other AMCs will follow suit, and it gives them more strength by infusing more capital too... Elsewhere in the developed world, most AMCs are usually listed,” added Haldea.

Japan’s Nippon Life owns 49% in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

Reliance Nippon Life is a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Ltd.

Reliance Nippon is the only AMC to have the mandate for fund management by EPFO (The Employees Provident Fund Organisation), PFRDA (The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) and CMPFO (The Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation).

The company managed Rs358,059 crore of assets as on 31 March.

It also acts as adviser for India-focused equity and fixed income funds in Japan—launched by Nissan Asset Management and Korea—launched by Samsung Asset Management.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.