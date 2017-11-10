 Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Ola promises no surge pricing - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Fri, Nov 10 2017. 07 36 PM IST

Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Ola promises no surge pricing

Welcoming the odd-even initiative to combat air pollution in Delhi, Ola says it has suspended peak pricing in Delhi
PTI
Ola will also slash prices of Ola Share which would be made available starting Rs35 to encourage adoption of shared rides. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Ola will also slash prices of Ola Share which would be made available starting Rs35 to encourage adoption of shared rides. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: App-based cab aggregator Ola on Friday said that there would be no surge-pricing during the implementation of the odd-even car scheme commencing 13 November.

Favouring the introduction of the odd-even scheme, Ola said the current levels of air pollution in the national capital were “troublesome” and it was necessary to take urgent steps.

“The current levels of pollution and resultant smog in the national capital are worrisome and it is imperative that we join hands with the government in their efforts to curtail this situation. We welcome the odd-even initiative and needless to say, have suspended peak pricing in Delhi,” Ola said in a statement.

“We believe that shared mobility can play a significant role in solving for pollution and congestion in our cities and we continue to encourage commuters to opt for Ola Share rides,” it said. It also said that it was further slashing prices on Ola Share which would be made available starting Rs35 to encourage adoption of shared rides.

“We are also planning to launch several shared mobility innovations to make mobility in the city more accessible and hassle-free, reducing the negative impact on the environment,” it said.

First Published: Fri, Nov 10 2017. 07 35 PM IST
Topics: Odd-even scheme Delhi pollution Ola Delhi smog Ola surge pricing

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share