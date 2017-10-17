ACC Q3 profit rises to Rs182 crore

Cement sales volume rose about 18% to 5.96 million tonnes in the quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Cement maker ACC Ltd’s quarterly profit more than doubled, beating analysts’ expectations, helped by strong cement sales volume growth.

Profit rose to Rs182 crore ($28.0 million) in third quarter ended 30 September, from Rs89.71 crore a year earlier.

Cement sales volume rose about 18% to 5.96 million tonnes in the quarter.

Sales volume growth was aided by capacity stabilization of the Jamul plant in Chhattisgarh and the Sindri plant in Jharkhand, the company said on Tuesday.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs166 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Reuters