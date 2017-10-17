Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Oct 17 2017. 03 05 PM IST

ACC Q3 profit rises to Rs182 crore

ACC profit rose to Rs182 crore in third quarter ended 30 September, from Rs89.71 crore a year earlier
Vishal SridharArnab Paul
Cement sales volume rose about 18% to 5.96 million tonnes in the quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Cement maker ACC Ltd’s quarterly profit more than doubled, beating analysts’ expectations, helped by strong cement sales volume growth.

Profit rose to Rs182 crore ($28.0 million) in third quarter ended 30 September, from Rs89.71 crore a year earlier.

Cement sales volume rose about 18% to 5.96 million tonnes in the quarter.

Sales volume growth was aided by capacity stabilization of the Jamul plant in Chhattisgarh and the Sindri plant in Jharkhand, the company said on Tuesday.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs166 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Oct 17 2017. 03 05 PM IST
Topics: ACC Profit Third Quarter Results ACC Q3 Profit 2017

