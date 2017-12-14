Adani Capital invests Rs100 crore in infrastructure firm BSCPL

BSCPL Infrastructure chairman Krishnaiah said the funding from Adani Capital has come at an appropriate time. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Adani group’s non-banking financial services arm has invested Rs100 crore in BSCPL Infrastructure, which is mainly engaged in road construction.

Adani Capital has made a structured investment of Rs100 crore into Hyderabad-based BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd, the company said in a release. BSCPL Infrastructure is an engineering, procurement construction (EPC) and development infrastructure company focused primarily on the road sector.

“Part of the funding would be retired out from the proceeds of a BOT (built, operate and transfer) asset sale which shall consummate post the completion of the project,” said Shamod Madanmohan, executive director, Adani Capital.

BSCPL Infrastructure chairman Krishnaiah said the funding from Adani Capital has come at an appropriate time that will aid in streamlining company operations and smoothen execution of under construction projects.