Last Published: Wed, Sep 13 2017. 09 10 AM IST

Brian Acton, WhatsApp co-founder, to leave company

Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, will leave the messaging service company to start a new foundation
Kanishka Singh
A file photo of WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, now owned by Facebook Inc., will leave the messaging service company to start a new foundation, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Acton spent eight years with WhatsApp, which Facebook bought in 2014 for $19 billion in cash and stock.

A Stanford alumnus, Acton co-founded WhatsApp with Ukrainian immigrant Jan Koum in 2009. The duo worked at Yahoo before starting WhatsApp. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Sep 13 2017. 09 10 AM IST
Topics: WhatsApp Brian Acton WhatsApp Co Founder Facebook Messaging service

