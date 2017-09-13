Brian Acton, WhatsApp co-founder, to leave company
Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, will leave the messaging service company to start a new foundation
Bengaluru: Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, now owned by Facebook Inc., will leave the messaging service company to start a new foundation, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Acton spent eight years with WhatsApp, which Facebook bought in 2014 for $19 billion in cash and stock.
A Stanford alumnus, Acton co-founded WhatsApp with Ukrainian immigrant Jan Koum in 2009. The duo worked at Yahoo before starting WhatsApp. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Sep 13 2017. 09 10 AM IST
