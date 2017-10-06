Jaguar Land Rover sales up 6.6% in September

The Jaguar brand reported retail sales of 18,336 units last month, up 3.9% from the year-ago period, driven by strong sales of F-PACE and launch of the long wheel base XFL in China. File photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Friday reported 6.6% increase in retail sales at 65,097 units in September as compared with the same month last year.

The company said sales during the month grew on the back of continued solid sales of the F-PACE as well as the introduction of the Range Rover Velar, Jaguar XF Sportbrake and long wheel base Jaguar XFL in China.

Retail sales were also up year-on-year in markets such as China and North America. However, the UK market witnessed a decline in sales, JLR said in a statement. “September saw a solid performance across both of our brands, thanks in large part to continued customer demand for the Jaguar F-PACE and Discovery Sport, as well as an impressive consumer response to the new Range Rover Velar,” JLR Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said.

The Jaguar brand reported retail sales of 18,336 units last month, up 3.9% from the year-ago period, driven by strong sales of F-PACE and launch of the long wheel base XFL in China. Land Rover saw sales of 46,761 vehicles in September, up 7.7%, riding on the back of new Range Rover Velar.

“October will see the launch of the 2018 model of Range Rover Sport, which will be JLR’s first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and marks a significant step on the company’s road to electrification,” the company said.