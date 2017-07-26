Will a Snapdeal-Infibeam merger be a union of unequals?

New Delhi: The proposed ‘Plan B’ by Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal to sell off the erstwhile e-commerce unicorn to Infibeam will be an interesting union of unequals.

While Infibeam, the only listed e-commerce firm, is currently valued at around $1 billion, more than the sale price put on Snapdeal ($700 million), it is smaller than Snapdeal, when one looks at most metrics.

In FY16, Snapdeal’s revenue was four times that of Infibeam. Snapdeal has also raised $2 billion so far, compared to Infibeam’s $80 million.