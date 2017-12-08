 Biocon gets shareholders’ nod for transfer of biosimilars business - Livemint
Last Published: Fri, Dec 08 2017. 07 27 PM IST

Biocon gets shareholders’ nod for transfer of biosimilars business

The resolution for transfer of biosimilars business by way of a slump sale as ‘going concern’ to Biocon Biologics India Ltd has been passed by shareholders
PTI
Shares of Biocon on Friday closed down 0.12% at Rs521.60 per scrip on BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Shares of Biocon on Friday closed down 0.12% at Rs521.60 per scrip on BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Biotechnology major Biocon said it has received shareholders’ approval to the resolution for transfer of biosimilars business by way of a slump sale to group entity Biocon Biologics India.

“The resolution for transfer of Biosimilars business of the company by way of a slump sale as ‘Going Concern’ to Biocon Biologics India Ltd... has been passed by the members of the company with requisite majority,” Biocon said.

The regulatory filing to the BSE added that Biocon Biologics India is a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The special resolution was passed with 99.99% of votes polled through postal ballot, it added. Shares of Biocon on Friday closed down 0.12% at Rs521.60 per scrip on BSE.

First Published: Fri, Dec 08 2017. 07 27 PM IST
Topics: Biocon Biosimilars business Biocon Biologics India Biocon share price Biocon shareholders

