Maruti December sales up 10.3% at 130,066 units

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India , the country’s largest car maker, on Monday reported 10.3% increase in total sales at 130,066 units in December 2017 compared to 117,908 units in the same month of 2016.

The company’s domestic sales stood at 119,286 units, up 12.1% from 106,414 units in December 2016, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2% rise to 32,146 units during the month under review from 31,527 units in December 2016.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped 23.2% to 53,336 units last month as against 43,295 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined 35.8% to 2,382 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 19.9% to 19,276 units in December, from 16,072 units in the same month of 2016. Sales of vans—Omni and Eeco—increased by 23.8% to 11,420 units last month as against 9,224 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in December were down 6.2% to 10,780 units as compared with 11,494 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki said.