Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 profit dips 4% to Rs50.9 crore

The board of Dr Lal PathLabs has recommended an interim dividend of Rs1.50 per equity share of Rs10 each. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Diagnostic chain Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.96% dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs50.9 crore for the September quarter of 2017-18. The company had posted a net profit of Rs53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company rose to Rs278.1 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs262.2 crore for the same period a year ago.

The board of the company has recommended an interim dividend of Rs1.50 per equity share of Rs10 each, Dr Lal PathLabs said.

On Thursday, Dr Lal PathLabs shares rose 3.86%, or Rs30.95, to Rs832.05 on a day the benchmark Sensex edged up 0.1% to 33,250.93 points.