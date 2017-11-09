 Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 profit dips 4% to Rs50.9 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 08 47 PM IST

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 profit dips 4% to Rs50.9 crore

Dr Lal PathLabs had reported net profit of Rs53 crore in the September quarter of 2016-17
The board of Dr Lal PathLabs has recommended an interim dividend of Rs1.50 per equity share of Rs10 each. Photo: Mint
The board of Dr Lal PathLabs has recommended an interim dividend of Rs1.50 per equity share of Rs10 each. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Diagnostic chain Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.96% dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs50.9 crore for the September quarter of 2017-18. The company had posted a net profit of Rs53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company rose to Rs278.1 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs262.2 crore for the same period a year ago.

The board of the company has recommended an interim dividend of Rs1.50 per equity share of Rs10 each, Dr Lal PathLabs said.

On Thursday, Dr Lal PathLabs shares rose 3.86%, or Rs30.95, to Rs832.05 on a day the benchmark Sensex edged up 0.1% to 33,250.93 points.

First Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 08 47 PM IST
