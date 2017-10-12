Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Oct 12 2017. 05 25 PM IST

TCS Q2 profit slips 2% to Rs6,446 crore

TCS net profit attributable to shareholders was Rs6,446 crore ($990 million) in the three months to 30 September
Tanvi Mehta
TCS said the income from operations rose 4.3% to Rs30,541 crore. Photo: Mint
TCS said the income from operations rose 4.3% to Rs30,541 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: India’s biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), reported a 2% decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was Rs6,446 crore ($990 million) in the three months to 30 September, TCS said in a stock exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs6,306 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Income from operations rose 4.3% to Rs30,541 crore. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Oct 12 2017. 05 24 PM IST
Topics: TCS Profit Second Quarter Results TCS Q2 Results

