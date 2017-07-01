Infosys appoints D. Sundaram as independent director
India’s second largest software services firm Infosys has announced the appointment of D. Sundaram as an independent director with effect from 14 July
The appointment is based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee of the board, Infosys said in a statement.
Sundaram is currently the vice-chairman and managing director of TVS Capital Funds Ltd. He joined Unilever Group in 1975 and has served in various leadership capacities in Unilever Group in a career spanning over 34 years. “He (Sundaram) brings extensive experience in the field of finance and strategy execution,” Infosys chairman R. Seshasayee said.
Other independent directors on Infosys board include Prof. John W. Etchemendy (Stanford University’s provost), Roopa Kudva (former MD and CEO, Crisil), Dr. Punita Kumar-Sinha (former senior MD of Blackstone) and Jeffrey Sean Lehman (vice-chancellor of NYU Shanghai).
Ravi Venkatesan (former Microsoft India Chairman), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (chairperson and MD of Biocon) and D.N. Prahlad (CEO of Surya Software Systems) are also on Infosys’ board as independent directors.