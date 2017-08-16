Reliance Jio may offer part refund for 4G phone before 3-year lock-in: report

Reliance Jio is likely to announce the terms of the refund scheme in the next few days. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is expected to offer its 4G feature phone buyers an option to return the handset before the stipulated period of three years and get part of the security deposit back, said a report in The Economic Times.

The company, led by Mukesh Ambani, is likely to announce the terms of the refund scheme in the next few days as the company has already signed up nearly 125 million subscribers so far, but there’s been a slowdown lately in the pace of user additions, owing mainly to a limited number of 4G devices in the market, said the report.

The move to introduce the refund option comes in the backdrop of some analysts questioning if the JioPhone scheme—Rs1,500 refundable after three years, on the return of the phone and an additional monthly tariff of Rs153—is attractive enough for wide-scale adoption of the new device, which the new telecom sector entrant is counting on to boost the subscriber base, added the report.

Reliance Jio will start taking orders for the Jio phone from 24 August, but the company started the beta tests of its offering from 15 August.