Grasim Industries Q1 net profit rises 9% to Rs1,248 crore

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries on Monday reported a 9.47% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs1,248.10 crore for the quarter to 30 June on account of higher income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs1,140.03 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Grasim Industries said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the April-June quarter of the fiscal stood at Rs11,222.17 crore as against Rs10,373.47 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, up 8.18%.

“The domestic market saw de-stocking in the value chain given the announcement of GST implementation,” the company said.

Grasim Industries’ consolidated revenue from its viscose staple fibre (VSF) segment was Rs 1,997.71 crore this quarter as against Rs1,801.87 crore a year ago.

Company’s consolidated revenue from cement division was Rs7,928.50 crore during the quarter. It was Rs7,452.35 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal.

For the entire fiscal, Grasim Industries had reported a net profit of Rs4,245.61 crore.

With effect from 1 July, Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (ABNL) has been merged into Grasim Industries.

During the quarter, UltraTech completed the acquisition of the Cement plants from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Jaypee Cement Corporations Ltd with a total capacity of 21.2 MnTPA.

On the outlook, Grasim Industries said: “The company is working on investment plan for capacity expansion in addition to the ongoing debottlenecking of its plants to meet the growing consumer demand.”