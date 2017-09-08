Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 12 46 PM IST

Dr Reddy’s says German regulator makes 6 observations on its Duvvada unit

Dr. Reddy’s says a German regulator has made 6 major observations about its Duvvada drug making facility in Andhra Pradesh, sending shares down as much as 7.1%
Krishna V KurupZeba Siddiqui
Dr. Reddy’s did not however elaborate on the observations, which typically refer to aspects of the production process that must be improved in order to gain regulatory approval for exports. Photo: Hindustan Times
Dr. Reddy’s did not however elaborate on the observations, which typically refer to aspects of the production process that must be improved in order to gain regulatory approval for exports. Photo: Hindustan Times

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said on Friday a German regulator has made six major observations about its Duvvada drug making facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, sending shares down as much as 7.1%.

Dr. Reddy’s, in an exchange filing, did not however elaborate on the observations, which typically refer to aspects of the production process that must be improved in order to gain regulatory approval for exports.

A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for details of the observations on Friday.

The products manufactured at the unit are not currently exported to the European Union, it said.

Germany and the United Kingdom contribute the most to Dr. Reddy’s revenue from Europe, which rose 28% to Rs208 crore ($32.57 million) in the June quarter. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 12 46 PM IST
Topics: Dr Reddy’s German Regulator Duvvada drug unit Observations Pharma Sector

