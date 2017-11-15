 LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Nov 15 2017. 05 07 PM IST

LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance

Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has bought 86.75 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, raising its stake to 7.23%
PTI
LIC bought Indiabulls Housing Finance shares between 28 September and 13 November. Photo: Mint
LIC bought Indiabulls Housing Finance shares between 28 September and 13 November. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has bought 86.75 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, raising its stake by 2.03%.

LIC, which had 5.19% stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.23% by buying shares between 28 September and 13 November in the open market, LIC said in a filing to BSE.

Shares Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 2.68% down at Rs1,161 apiece on the BSE, while the Sensex closed 0.55% down at 33,760.44 points.

