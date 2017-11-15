LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance
Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has bought 86.75 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, raising its stake to 7.23%
New Delhi: State-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has bought 86.75 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, raising its stake by 2.03%.
LIC, which had 5.19% stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.23% by buying shares between 28 September and 13 November in the open market, LIC said in a filing to BSE.
Shares Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 2.68% down at Rs1,161 apiece on the BSE, while the Sensex closed 0.55% down at 33,760.44 points.
First Published: Wed, Nov 15 2017. 05 07 PM IST
Latest News »
- Delhi’s Khan Market is world’s 24th most expensive retail location: Report
- 70% of young Indian professionals lack mentorship, says a LinkedIn survey
- Bofors scam: Attorney general likely to meet CBI for clarity on petition
- AAI plans to keep Indore airport open 24 hours from April 2018
- Indian women’s hockey has a Mission 2018
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share