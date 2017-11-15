LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance

LIC bought Indiabulls Housing Finance shares between 28 September and 13 November. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has bought 86.75 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, raising its stake by 2.03%.

LIC, which had 5.19% stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.23% by buying shares between 28 September and 13 November in the open market, LIC said in a filing to BSE.

Shares Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 2.68% down at Rs1,161 apiece on the BSE, while the Sensex closed 0.55% down at 33,760.44 points.