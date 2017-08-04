Former Snapdeal executive Vineet Khanna to join Licious as head of operations

In his current role, Vineet Khanna was heading the special projects and strategy vertical of a supply chain at Snapdeal. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Gourmet meat start-up Licious, run by Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd has roped in a former associate vice-president of Snapdeal as head of operations, according to a person familiar with the development.

Vineet Khanna will join the Bengaluru-based startup as its head of operations from September, the person said, on the condition of anonymity.

An email to Licious seeking details about the key responsibilities, joining date and reporting manager of Khanna remained unanswered.

According to Khanna’s Linkedin profile, he is a graduate from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and served Snapdeal since December 2014 till recently in various roles. In his current role, Khanna was heading the special projects and strategy vertical of a supply chain at Snapdeal.

On 29 March, Mint reported that Licious raised $10 million in a Series B round of funding led by existing investors Mayfield India and 3one4 Capital. The company had earlier secured angel funding and Series A funds of $3.5 million from 3one4 Capital and Mayfield Capital.

Mint reported on 1 August that Snapdeal might cut its workforce of 1,400 to anywhere between 750 and 900 after the potential Snapdeal sale to Flipkart was called off and the e-commerce firm focuses on building Snapdeal 2.0.