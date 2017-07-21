Reliance Jio seeks to shake up telecom market further with virtually free phone

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of a new phone with which the company’s telecom unit hopes to disrupt the 500-million-device feature phone market in India.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of India’s most valuable company, will effectively give away the phone to users against a fully refundable security deposit of Rs1,500 which will be returned in three years.

More From Livemint »

Ambani, addressing RIL’s 40th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders, said JioPhone customers will not have to pay for voice charges and will have access to unlimited data for Rs153 a month.

Shares of rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd plunged. At 12.15pm, Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 3.4% to Rs405.50 while India Cellular Ltd fell 5.3% to Rs89.80.

This is “protection from extortionist data charges”, Ambani said. He said Jio’s 4G data coverage will exceed the country’s 2G network in the next 12 months, covering 99% of India’s population.

RIL has a 99.44%stake in Jio. It has invested Rs1.79 trillion in Jio so far and has forecast the investment to increase to Rs2.5 trillion by fiscal 2020. On Thursday, the Jio board approved raising another Rs 20,000 crore through a rights issue.

JioPhone users will also get a TV cable to connect their phone to any TV and get access to a host of programming at Rs 309 a month, Ambani said.

Since its arrival last September, Jio has gathered a user base of 125 million, squeezing revenues and profits of incumbent rivals.

In a letter to Idea Cellular shareholders last month, chairman Kumar Managalam Birla said the telecom industry witnessed a 2% decline in annual revenue in the 2016-17 fiscal year, calling it a period of “telecom discontinuity, permanently changing mobility business parameters.”

In just six months of launch, data consumption in India has gone up six-fold to 1.2 billion GB per month, making India the largest mobile data consumer in the world, Ambani claimed.

Ambani also said that about a 100 million of Jio’s customers are paying customers who bought at least a Rs 309 per month pack. He said Jio will be integrated with all major e-commerce platforms, calling it the fastest adoption of a technology service anywhere in the world.

Jio users consistently make more than 2.5 billion minutes of voice and video calls every single day, said Ambani.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was trading at Rs1,557.25 on the BSE, up 1.9% from previous close, while India’s benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.16% to 31955.32 points.