Care24 to train over 10,000 attendants for handling chronic illnesses

New Delhi: Care24, a healthcare startup, will train over 10,000 healthcare attendants for specialised treatments such as cancer, neurological disorders, and orthopaedic and cardiac conditions under the government’s Skill India program.

The training will be conducted in association with the National Skill Development Corporation India (NSDC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Tata Memorial Hospital.

The aim is to create a specialist services workforce for the unorganised and scattered healthcare market. The programme will follow a 12-step selection process which includes background checks before hiring talent, including legal and medical checks. Trainees will go through reading, writing and physical tests, while simultaneously undergoing two-week intense training for building specialist skills, before they are assigned full- or part-time work.

The caregivers will initially be assisted by a senior consultant so they can receive additional hands-on training during their first week as a healthcare attendant. They will not only be trained with the appropriate medical knowledge but will also be groomed with soft skills and technical know-how.

“Forecasts suggest that, by 2020, about 60% of India’s population of 1.3 billion will be in the working age group of 15-59 years. It is also estimated that, by 2025, India will have 25% of the world’s total workforce. There certainly is an urgent need to put in place a well-designed skills development ecosystem. The only way to avoid this is by building a skill-focused, industry-ready and job-ready workforce,” Vipin Pathak, chief executive officer and co-founder of Care24, said.

“The training and certification provided by Care24 and NSDC will not only benefit the development of an individual but will also increase their potential earning by 1.5 times,” he said.

Care24 is also developing modules for training attendants in cognitive exercises that would, in turn, help patients with neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. This module will help the attendants keep their patients’ mental activity at a higher state, and hence create a better quality of life