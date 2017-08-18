SpiceJet to hike excess baggage fee to Rs300 per kg

Currently, all domestic carriers allow free checked-in baggage up to 15 kg. Only Air India allows free baggage up to 23kg. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: SpiceJet plans to hike the fee charged for excess baggage to Rs300 per kg, sources said a day after the Delhi high court set aside capping of fee for excess checked-in baggage on private airlines.

The court, on Wednesday, set aside the Rs100 per kg fee cap fixed by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for excess checked-in baggage of 15-20 kg.

Sources said the airline plans to increase the excess baggage fee to Rs300 per kg from the current level of Rs100.

A SpiceJet spokesperson could not be immediately contacted. As per the DGCA circular, issued in June 2016, private airlines were directed to charge only Rs100 per extra kg till 20 kg as against their earlier rates, ranging from Rs220 to Rs350.

The circular had come into effect from 1 July last year as the court had not stayed it or deferred the date of implementation.

The DGCA in its circular had said that the airlines would be free to charge any fee beyond 20 kg of excess baggage. Currently, all domestic carriers allow free checked-in baggage up to 15 kg. Only Air India allows free baggage up to 23kg.