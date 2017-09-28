Godrej Properties partners Manyata Developers to build residential project in Bengaluru

A file photo of Godrej Properties executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej. Godrej Properties has been on an expansion spree for the last few months. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Real estate firm Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) on Thursday said it has entered into a development management agreement with asnother realty company Manyata Developers Pvt. Ltd to develop a 4.7 million sq. ft housing project at Sarjapur in east Bengaluru.

The residential project would be spread over 53 acre land parcel and would be developed in phases, said Godrej Properties in a filing to the BSE. The first phase would be built over 16 acres and would comprise 1.35 million sq. ft of saleable area.

Under the development management model, large realty firms typically step in as development managers for smaller developers and landowners, in return for a share of the revenue, share of profit or a management fee.

The Bengaluru project will be developed as modern residential development comprising apartments of various configurations, the company said. This would be GPL’s 14th project in the South Indian city.

“We are happy to add this new project in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is a key market for us and this project fits in our strategy of deepening our presence the country’s leading real estate markets,” said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties in the filing.

Godrej Properties has been on an expansion spree for the last few months. The prolonged slowdown in the real estate sector has thrown up several distressed opportunities for established firms such as Godrej Properties.

On 14 September, GPL entered into a joint venture with Mumbai-based realty firm Nirmal to develop a 2.1 million sq. ft residential project spread over 14 acres land in suburban Thane, near Mumbai.

Between April and July, Godrej Properties signed up for land parcels—three in the National Capital Region (NCR) and one in Bengaluru. These were a mix of outright buys and joint development deals. Before the Nirmal deal, Godrej bought a 14.8-acre land on Dwarka Expressway from BPTP under the Godrej Residential Investment Program II (GRIP-II), a $275 million fund.

Shares of GPL were trading at Rs593 on Thursday, down by 0.32% while Sensex was up at 31,155.81, up 0.01% from the previous close.