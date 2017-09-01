Livemint

Mahindra tractor sales up 22% at 16,516 units in August

Mahindra and Mahindra had sold 13,543 units in August last year, while domestic sales were at 15,246 units as against 12,327 units in the year-ago month, up 23.67%
PTI
Mahindra and Mahindra’s exports during August stood at 1,270 units as against 1,216 units in the same month last year, a growth of 4.44. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
New Delhi: Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday reported 21.95% increase in total tractor sales at 16,516 units in August this year.

The company had sold 13,543 units in the same month last year, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 15,246 units as against 12,327 units in the year-ago month, up 23.67%, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, president of farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said: “With the normal monsoon received in the country till date, we are hopeful that it will boost the agricultural output leading to improved tractor demand in the festive months.”

Exports during the month stood at 1,270 units as against 1,216 units in the same month last year, a growth of 4.44%, the company said.

