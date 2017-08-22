DCM Shriram Industries Q1 net profit at Rs32.58 crore

DCM Shriram Industries total income increased to Rs497.63 crore in the first quarter from Rs408.25 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: DCM Shriram Industries on Tuesday posted a marginal decline in net profit at Rs32.58 crore for the quarter ended 30 June.

Its net profit stood at Rs32.83 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income increased to Rs497.63 crore in the said quarter from Rs408.25 crore in the year-ago period. However, expenses remained high at Rs457.16 crore as against Rs365.20 crore earlier.

The company is engaged in manufacturing of sugar, chemical, industrial fibre and related products. Its shares fell 1.16% to settle at Rs319.85 a piece on BSE on Tuesday.