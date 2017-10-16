DHFL Q2 profit grows 26% to Rs293 crore
New Delhi: Housing financier DHFL on Monday reported a 26.1% rise in net profit to Rs293.30 crore for the quarter ended in September this year compared to Rs232.62 crore in the same period of last year.
Total income of the company grew by 21% to Rs2,614.25 crore in July-September, against Rs2,161.38 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) said in a regulatory filing.
The board of the company at the meeting held on Monday also declared an interim dividend of Rs3 per share or 30% on equity share for 2017-18. DHFL is engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase or construction of residential houses.
The loans sanctioned during the quarter ended of September this fiscal rose by 68% from a year ago to Rs14,201.03 crore, while disbursements rose by 51% to Rs9,949.72 crore. DHFL shares closed 3.84% higher at Rs558.55 on BSE.
