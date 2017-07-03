TVS Motor cuts prices by up to Rs4,150 on GST

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Co. Ltd has reduced prices of its models by up to Rs4,150 to hand down the goods and services tax (GST) benefit to customers.

“The price reduction is in the range of Rs350 to Rs1,500 in the commuter segment. In the premium segment products, the prices are reduced up to Rs4,150 depending on each state,” TVS Motor Company said in a statement. Dealers will be given suitable assistance on the opening stock as on 1 July 2017, purchased by them at a pre-GST price, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp has also announced its decision to cut prices by up to Rs1,800 banking on the GST launch. The actual benefit varies from state to state, depending on pre- and post-GST rates, the company added.

Already, various automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover have reduced prices to transmit the GST relief down the line.