Vijaya Bank Q2 profit rises 20% at Rs185.46 crore

New Delhi: Vijaya Bank on Thursday reported 20% increase in net profit at Rs185.46 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, helped by lower expenses. The public sector bank had registered a net profit of Rs154.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17 fiscal.

Total income fell marginally to Rs3,501.31 crore for the said quarter from Rs3,516.57 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenditure went down 6.05% to Rs2,767.35 crore for the said quarter from Rs2,945.7 crore in the year- ago period.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank dipped slightly to 7.06% of the gross advances as on 30 September 2017 from a level of 7.07% a year ago.

Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans were trimmed to 4.86% as a percentage of net loans by 30 September from 5.1% earlier.

At 2.00pm, shares of Vijaya Bank were trading 1.98% lower at Rs64.80 on BSE.