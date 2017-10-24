HDFC Bank Q2 net profit up 20% to Rs4,151 crore

The bank reported a profit of Rs4,151.03 crore up from Rs3,455.33 crore a year ago. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: HDFC Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 20.1% jump in its September quarter net profit due to higher net interest income and other income.

The bank reported a profit of Rs4,151.03 crore up from Rs3,455.33 crore a year ago. According to 21 Bloomberg analysts, the bank was expected to post a net profit of Rs4,171.40 crore.

Net interest income (NII) or the core income a bank earns by giving loans rose 20.75% to Rs9,652.07 crore versus Rs7,993.59 crore last year. Other income increased 24.3% to Rs3,605.90 crore from Rs2,900.95 crore in the same period last year.

Provisions and contingencies surged 97.09% to Rs1,476.19 crore from Rs748.99 crore a year ago. On quarter-on-quarter basis, they declined 5.3% from Rs1,558.76 crore.

As a percentage of total loans, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 1.26% as compared to 1.24% in the previous quarter and 1.02% in the year-ago quarter. Net NPAs were at 0.43% in the September quarter compared to 0.44% in the previous quarter and 0.3% in the same quarter last year.

Gross NPAs stood at Rs7,702.84 crore, up 52% from Rs5,069.04 a year ago.

Advances for the quarter grew 22.34% to Rs6.05 trillion from a year ago. Deposits went up by 16.5% to Rs6.89 trillion.

At 1pm, HDFC Bank was trading at Rs1,864 on the BSE, up 0.07% from previous close, while benchmark Sensex index rose 0.3% to 32,603.08 points.