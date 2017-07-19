Cabinet clears ONGC buyout of government stake in HPCL

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to sell the government’s stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) to explorer ONGC Ltd, people familiar with the matter said, in a bid to create an oil giant to compete with global rivals.

ONGC will complete acquisition of HPCL within one year.

People with direct knowledge of the matter said ONGC will not have to make open offer post buying the 51.11% government stake in HPCL. After ONGC buys the stake, HPCL will become a subsidiary of ONGC and its board will continue to be in place.

“ONGC has forwarded a proposal to acquire HPCL. Process for in-principle approval for this proposal has been initiated,” oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers earlier on Wednesday. Reuters

PTI contributed to this story