Chambal Fertilisers Q2 net profit up 11% at Rs141 crore

Net profit stood at Rs127.11 crore in the year-ago period, Chambal Fertilisers said in a BSE filing. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday reported an 11% increase in its standalone net profit at Rs141.24 crore for the quarter ended September on lower expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs127.11 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing. Total income, however, fell to Rs2,148.84 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs2,194.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total expenditure fell to Rs1,931.16 crore during July-September quarter from Rs2,021.27 crore in the year-ago period.