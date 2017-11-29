 Philips India launches healthcare at home service - Livemint
Philips India launches healthcare at home service

Philips India has introduced ICU@home, a new service to provide intensive care unit equipment and care at home
Teena Thacker
New Delhi: Philips India Ltd has introduced ICU@home, a new service to provide intensive care unit equipment and care at home. In a statement, the electronics and healthcare company said the service will be 30-40% cheaper than at hospitals.

The company already provides respiratory and critical care for patients at their own homes. The company said ICU@home was developed in consultation with doctors and hospitals, with ICU-trained nurses providing care and doctors remotely monitoring the patient.

