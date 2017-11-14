Grasim Industries posts Q2 profit of Rs799 crore

Grasim Industries’s Q2 results also include the cement plants acquired by UltraTech Cement Ltd from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Jaypee Cement Corp. Ltd. Photo:

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs799.03 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs1,089.63 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Grasim Industries said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said the results for the period are not comparable as it include the financials of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (ABNL) and its subsidiaries post its merger with effect from 1 July 2017. The results also include the cement plants acquired by UltraTech Cement Ltd from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Jaypee Cement Corp. Ltd.

Total consolidated income during the quarter stood at Rs13,935.18 crore. It was Rs9,668.54 crore in the July- September quarter of 2016-17. The company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) was up by 34% at Rs2,805 crore compared to Rs2,098 crore in Q2 of 2016-17.

Total expenses during the period were Rs12,354.92 crore against Rs8,186.11 crore in the year ago quarter. On outlook, Grasim Industries said the VSF business will continue to focus on expanding the market in India by partnering with the textile value chain.

The demand for Caustic Soda in India is expected to grow with rising consumption from the alumina and textile sectors, it said adding that in cement, government spending on infrastructure, rural and affordable housing will be the key demand drivers.

“In financial services, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd is well positioned to provide universal financial solution to meet customers money need for life,” the company added.

On Tuesday, shares of Grasim Industries fell 1.06% to Rs1,209.05 on BSE while the benchmark Sensex shed 0.28% to end the day at 32,941.87 points.