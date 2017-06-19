Paytm Mall to hire 3,000 agents to onboard local shopkeepers

Mumbai: Paytm Mall will scale its hiring efforts this year, and plans to employ 3,000 agents as a part of its plan to build offline-to-online (O2O) commerce, it said in a statement. It will do so by bringing on board trusted local shops across the country to sell their inventory on its platform to a larger customer base, it added.

It expects that this would help local shops sell products without having to manage inventory, payments and logistics, thereby opening up additional revenue streams for them. Additionally, online merchants and brands can leverage this network to expand their presence in the offline world, Paytm said. ICICI Pru launches Heart/Cancer Protect ICICI Prudential Life on Monday announced the launch of ‘Heart/Cancer Protect’, a health plan that pays part of the insurance cover amount to the customer on diagnosis of either of the ailment.

The customer gets the necessary financial support and freedom to choose the best available treatment to address the medical condition, the private insurer said in a release issued here. “The lump sum payout feature of the Heart/Cancer Protect product gives customers the flexibility to choose the course of treatment they want. The features have been designed to provide financial resources to win the battle against these ailments. To ensure easy accessibility, the product is available for purchase on our website as well as all our distribution channels,” ICICI Prudential Life executive director Puneet Nanda said.

Eros Intl signs 2-film co-production deal with Pana Film, Eros International Media on Monday said it has signed a two-film co-production deal with leading Turkish film company Pana Film. With proposed A list actors from India and Turkey, both films will be collaborative with shoot venues and crews in both countries and will be made bilingual, the company said in a statement.

“Following our Indo-China joint production initiatives, we continue to expand the scope of Indian films internationally with our Turkish collaboration. With our similar cultures, we want to tell stories with a mainstream appeal that transcend language and geographical boundaries.

We hope our Indo-Turkish productions will pave the way to open one of the significant regions in the world and reach out to fans across the two countries and the Middle East to North Africa regions,” Eros International chairman Kishore Lulla said.