JK Agri Genetics Q2 loss widens to Rs9.23 crore

JK Agri Genetics had posted a loss of Rs7.37 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17 fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: JK Agri Genetics Ltd on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs9.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, on sharp fall in revenue.

The company had posted a loss of Rs7.37 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17 fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. Net revenue declined sharply to Rs6.75 crore in July-September of 2017-18 fiscal from Rs13.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses, however, remained slightly lower at Rs21.17 crore as against Rs25.14 crore in the said period.

Shares of JK Agri Genetics, which sells both agri and allied products, fell sharply by 4.99% to settle at Rs1,265.75 a piece on the BSE.