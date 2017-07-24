Ten memorable double roles of Bollywood

New Delhi: Director Anees Bazmee’s comedy Mubarakan that releases this Friday sees lead actor Arjun Kapoor play a double role, one of Hindi cinema’s favourite formulas. Here’s a look at 10 other memorable double roles of Bollywood.

1. Hum Dono (1961): Dev Anand plays a married army man presumed to be dead and a young jawan pretending to be him. The film, co-starring Nanda and Sadhana, made Rs1 crore at the box office.

2. Don (1978): When a wanted criminal dies in a police chase, a lookalike is planted by the cops to help nab the gang. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer made Rs7 crore in net box office collections.

3. Angoor (1982): Gulzar’s comedy has Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma essay double roles, as master and servant. The film, based on Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, made Rs1.50 crore in box office collections.

4. Chaalbaaz (1989): Sridevi plays twins separated at birth, one subservient and ill-treated at home and the other a street-smart dancer. The film, a remake of hits like Ram Aur Shyam and Seeta Aur Geeta, earned Rs4 crore at the box office.

5. Judwaa (1997): The Salman Khan-starrer saw him play twins separated at birth, one, a street-smart gangster, and the other, a rich singer. The David Dhawan-directed film earned Rs11 crore in box office collections and has spawned a sequel featuring Varun Dhawan due for release this year.

6. Dushman (1998): Kajol avenges the rape and murder of her twin in the psychological thriller. The Tanuja Chandra-directed film made Rs6 crore at the box office.

7. Duplicate (1998): Mahesh Bhatt’s comedy saw Shah Rukh Khan play a double role as the comical simpleton and the scheming gangster. It made Rs7 crore at the box office.

8. Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai (2000): Newcomer Hrithik Roshan played a young singer murdered by the cops whose girlfriend meets a doppelganger in a different country. The Rakesh Roshan-directed blockbuster had made Rs36 crore at the box office.

9. Kaminey (2009): Shahid Kapoor plays estranged twins in the Vishal Bhardwaj film whose lives converge over drugs, politics and violence. The film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, made Rs41 crore in box office collections.

10. Dhoom 3 (2013): Director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s action thriller saw Aamir Khan play twins out to avenge their father’s death and ruin at the hands of an international bank. The film had earned Rs260 crore in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites IBOS Network and Box Office India