Sony asked to move ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ to late night slot, issue disclaimer

New Delhi: The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) on Wednesday asked television channel Sony Entertainment Television to move the prime-time daily soap Pehredaar Piya Ki to a late night slot, following a series of complaints about the content of the show.

Pehredaar Piya Ki is a show about the marriage and relationship between a 9-year-old Rajput prince and an 18-year-old princess. The show, currently aired at 8:30pm (Monday to Thursday), has repeatedly been accused of promoting ‘child marriage’.

BCCC is the independent self-regulatory body for general entertainment channels set up by the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and is currently headed by former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen.

Additionally, BCCC has also asked Sony to issue a disclaimer that the channel/show does not support child marriage. “At a meeting held earlier today,the council decided that this show be shifted to late-night slot—to 10pm or later . The channel has also been asked to run the show with a scroll that it does not support child marriage,” said a BCCC member, who did not want to be named.

The member added that the action has been taken to prevent minors from watching the show. “We have been receiving a lot of complaints from the viewers about the kind of content the show has been airing. The decision was taken after a detailed hearing,” the member said.

Sony TV declined to comment, saying it had not received an official communication from BCCC yet.

Founded in 2011, BCCC examines complaints about television programmes from viewers, information and broadcasting ministry, civil society groups, and residents’ welfare associations, among others. Over the last six years, the 13-member body has handled more than 40,000 content-related complaints.