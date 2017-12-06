Bahubali-2 tops the list of 10 things that people reacted on Facebook in 2017

A still from 'Bahubali-The Conclusion'

The Indian epic fantasy action film, Bahubali-The Conclusion, that broke several records for Indian films tops a list of 10 things that people were talking about and reacting to most in 2017 on Facebook, according to the social media website.

The Bollywood blockbuster was followed by Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu. At number three was the high voltage India vs Pakistan final of the ICC Champions Trophy held at the Oval in London in June. The match drove conversations on key moments from the match and on the results.

Other hot topics included superfast/mail trains; the deaths of Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna and Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington; Telegu-language book Lava Kusa; Yogi Adityanath’s rise to power as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Manushi Chillar, the sixth Indian to win the Miss World crown; and the Gorakhpur children’s hospital tragedy.

Globally, the top moments that people discussed in 2017 were: International Women’s Day; Super Bowl 51; the Las Vegas shooting; the earthquake in Mexico: Hurricane Harvey; and One Love Manchester, the most viewed video and live broadcast on Facebook in 2017, for those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

.