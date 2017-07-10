Ten long-delayed Bollywood projects

New Delhi: Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, releases this Friday after remaining in the works for nearly five years. In an industry that doesn’t spend more than a couple of months on a project now, that is a huge aberration. A look at 10 other films whose release saw long delays.

1. Raees (2017): Shah Rukh Khan’s crime thriller began shooting in 2015 and was supposed to release for Eid 2016 alongside Salman Khan’s Sultan. The film finally hit screens in January this year and made Rs137 crore in box office collections.

2. I Love NY (2015): The romantic comedy, featuring Sunny Deol and Kangana Ranaut, began filming in 2011 and released four years later. The film earned Rs1 crore at the box office.

3. Ugly (2014): Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir psychological thriller underwent a year-long delay after the director protested against the anti-smoking disclaimer required by the censor board. The film ultimately earned Rs6 crore at the box office.

4. Milenge Milenge (2010): The romantic film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was launched in 2004 but hit screens only six years later. It earned Rs6 crore in box office collections.

5. Aashayein (2010): Run-ins between co-producers resulted in a one-and-a-half year delay for the John Abraham-starrer. The Nagesh Kukunoor-directed film managed Rs2 crore at the box office.

6. Mehbooba (2008): The Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala film took eight years to make it to the theatres. It netted about Rs2 crore at the box office.

7. Mere Jeevan Saathi (2006): The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Ameesha Patel, was launched in 2001 and was to release in 2004, but faced a two-year delay. The Suneel Darshan-directed film earned Rs2 crore at the box office.

8. Ye Lamhe Judaai Ke (2004): The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon, made it to theatres nearly 10 years after it began filming. Reportedly, the lead pair didn’t even dub for their parts in the romantic film that made about Rs57 lakh in box office collections.

9. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002): The movie with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles took six years to make it to the theatres. It ended up making Rs13 crore.

10. Pakeezah (1972): Director Kamal Amrohi’s cult classic took 16 years to reach the big screen. Lead actor Meena Kumar passed away weeks after the release of the film that netted about Rs3 crore at the box office.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Bollywood Hungama, Box Office India and IBOS Network