Iraqi monster story in Man Booker long list

South Korea’s Han Kang, who won the Man Booker prize in 2016 for ‘The Vegetarian’, is nominated again for ‘The White Book’
Last Published: Mon, Mar 12 2018. 10 39 PM IST
Reuters
The Man Booker long list announced Monday includes Iraqi writer Ahmed Saadawi’s ‘Frankenstein in Baghdad’, which depicts real and imaginary horrors after the US-led invasion of Iraq.

London: A monster story set in Baghdad is among 13 contenders for the Man Booker International Prize for Fiction.

The Man Booker long list announced Monday includes Iraqi writer Ahmed Saadawi’s Frankenstein in Baghdad, which depicts real and imaginary horrors after the US-led invasion of Iraq.

South Korea’s Han Kang, who won in 2016 for The Vegetarian, is nominated again for The White Book. Novels from Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Argentina and Taiwan are also on the list.

The prize is a counterpart to the prestigious Man Booker Prize and is open to books published in any language that have been translated into English.

The £50,000 ($70,000) award is split evenly between writer and translator.

The prize shortlist is announced 12 April and the winner on 22 May.

First Published: Mon, Mar 12 2018. 10 38 PM IST
Topics: Man Booker prize Man Booker long list Han Kang The White Book Frankenstien in Baghdad

