Oriflame’s new ad featuring Kalki Koechlin promotes women empowerment

New Delhi:Swedish direct selling beauty brand Oriflame has launched a digital campaign ‘A Beautiful Change’ to talk about women empowerment in India. Made by digital agency Brandmovers, the film features Oriflame’s new brand ambassador Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin as Ajalaa, an independent, strong-willed woman who believes in empowering women through education.

In the five-minute long film, Koechlin’s domestic help brings her daughter who has dropped out of school to work at the house. A concerned Koechlin explains the importance of education and decides to tutor the young girl. The objective of the campaign is to inspire the viewer in making a small yet positive change in someone’s life and motivate others to do the same.

The campaign, which marks 50 years of Oriflame, is also inspired by its global community of employees, customers and consultants who have shared many inspiring stories of progress. Oriflame claims it has provided an opportunity to people, especially women, and empowered them to fulfill their dreams. Currently, the company is present in more than 60 countries with approximately three million individuals selling its products.

“We’re proud to kickstart Oriflame’s global #beautifulchange campaign in India with this lovely film featuring Kalki Koechlin. As a brand, Oriflame believes in sustainability and this film voices that sentiment. We truly hope the film strikes a chord with the audience and encourages them to make a beautiful change as well, in their own way,” said Naveen Anand, senior director, marketing, Oriflame South Asia.

The film is being promoted across the digital and social media handles of the brand.

“This was not just a great film for us to make but an important one too. The thought behind the film is pertinent and we hope that it initiates these important conversations on social media and otherwise,” said Suvajyoti Ghosh, managing director and chief creative officer, Brandmovers India.

Noting that the film makes its point only if one manages to sit through the length of it, Jagdish Acharya, founder and creative head at advertising agency Cut The Crap said, “In my opinion, the film only fights for the minimum. If the girl child can’t be sent to school, if she has to do household work all for economic reasons, so be it. The least that you should do is to teach her. But the rich and contemporary setting of the film works against even this little objective. It begs the question—why couldn’t such an affluent person offer to take care of one child’s schooling?”

Acharya feels that casting in the film brings out the message beautifully, but the length of the video as well as the missing brand connect dampens the overall effect of the campaign.

“The brand connects when there’s an obvious thematic bridge or a popular tag line joining the dots. In this case, that would be feeble,” he added.