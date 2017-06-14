GroupM’s Motivator bags Bajaj Corp’s Rs100 crore account

Headquartered in Delhi, Motivator offers media buying and planning services along with expertise in content marketing, sports programming and digital.

New Delhi: GroupM-owned media agency Motivator on Wednesday announced that it has been appointed the agency on record (AoR) of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Bajaj Corp. Ltd.

In the pitch process that started a month ago, Motivator beat agencies like Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat and OMD to win the contract which is worth an annual Rs100 crore.

The incumbent agency is Publicis Groupe-owned media buying firm Starcom India.

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office. It will include the entire media buying and planning duties of the company’s brand portfolio in the hair and skin care category including Almond Drops, Amla, Kailash Parbat, Brahmi Amla and Jasmine hair oil as well as anti-marks cream No Marks.

Commenting on the partnership , Sandeep Verma , president-sales and marketing, Bajaj Corp. said in a statement, “We are happy to move media duties on our brands to Motivator. Our brands, notably Almond Drops, Brahmi Amla and No Marks enjoy strong equities in their respective categories and we are confident that our partnership with Motivator will help us to scale these brands to new levels.”

Trishul Bhumkar, general manager, Motivator West said, “With iconic brands like Bajaj Almond Drops and category challengers like Bajaj Bramhi Amla and Bajaj Jasmine, the business challenges to be managed are multiple. It’s a tough challenge and we are putting our best foot forward. FMCG business wins are always an indication of an agency’s balance between acute science and firm gut calls. With Bajaj Corp., we continue to fortify this aspect of Motivator.”

Headquartered in Delhi, Motivator offers media buying and planning services along with expertise in content marketing, sports programming and digital. With over 60 clients across categories , the company has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Thrissur and Chennai.

It currently handles clients like Kalyan Jewellers, Himalaya Consumer Products Division, auto maker Yamaha, French lens maker Essilor, lighting and electrical appliances company Havells India, Honda Cars, online furniture retailer Pepperfry, ride-hailing platform Ola Cabs, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Hungama.com, Disney Studios, supplement brand Protinex and chat app Hike Messenger among others.