Indians dream of living in Abu Dhabi and vacationing in Paris, shows survey

New Delhi: Abu Dhabi, UAE’s second most populous cities, is the most preferred destination for most Indians to work and travel, according to a survey.

Mumbai is the next preferred city, according to a survey of the top 60 global cities by Ipsos, followed by Singapore, Delhi, London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles and Bangkok. Globally, New York is most favoured city as it offers best options for work, rest and play, adds the survey.

The Ipsos survey covering 18,557 adults aged 16-64 years, across 26 countries worldwide, placed Abu Dhabi as the next favoured city. London and Paris are third and fourth respectively, while Tokyo, Sydney and Zurich, with the same score, round up the top five.

Karachi, Nairobi and Tehran are at the bottom of the list, a position they occupied in the last survey in 2013.

New Delhi occupies the 40th position, which was followed by Mumbai at 41, among the list of top business centres of Asia. “Indians love their very own commercial capital Mumbai and power hub Delhi, and would love to stay in either of the mega cities of India due to abundant career opportunities; quality of life and entertainment options,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

Paris is the most favoured tourist destination but it does not offer similar business opportunities as New York and Abu Dhabi.

Zurich and Sydney are rated the highest for living in but are not as attatrctive as business desitinations.

“Globally we see the power of brand New York increasing its appeal to people from all age groups across the world. But, the rise of Abu Dhabi and the weakness of Sydney among youngsters confirm that no city can afford to rest on its laurels,” added Adarkar.