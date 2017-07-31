India Today group-CEO Ashish Bagga steps down

As the group CEO of the India Today group, Ashish Bagga oversaw the overall business of the group including print, television, FM radio, digital business, education, e-commerce, distribution and retailing. File photo

New Delhi: Ashish Bagga, group chief executive officer of India Today Group, which runs news channels India Today and Aaj Tak, on Monday stepped down from his position.

Bagga, who is also the current president of News Broadcasters Association (NBA), has been a part of India Today group for 15 years.

NBA is the representative body of private television news broadcasters.

In the transition period, all of Bagga’s direct reportees will jointly report to Kalli Purie (group editorial director, broadcast and new media) and Dinesh Bhatia (group chief financial officer), according to a letter from Aroon Purie, editor-in-chief at India Today Group, addressing employees of the company.

“He (Bagga) has been part of the group for 15 years and we have worked very closely together through many a triumph and tribulation. I have always appreciated his sage counsel and his ‘can do’ attitude. His contribution to the group has been significant. Not least for the excellent team of effective leaders he has mentored who I am sure will carry us in our journey forward,” said Purie, in the letter.

As the group CEO of the India Today group, Bagga oversaw the overall business of the group including print, television, FM radio, digital business, education, e-commerce, distribution and retailing.