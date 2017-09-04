Ten films that capture the essence of Mumbai

A still from ‘City Lights’. Rajkummar Rao (left) plays a poor immigrant struggling to make ends meet in Mumbai in the Hansal Mehta-directed film.

New Delhi: Hit by torrential rain and massive damage last week, Mumbai was in the news yet again, for the exemplary display of spirit and courage it is known for. A look at 10 Hindi films that capture the essence of the city.

1. Salaam Bombay! (1988): The Mira Nair film chronicles the life of children living on the streets of Bombay. It won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and was India’s second film submission to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film after Mehboob Khan’s Mother India.

2. Satya (1998): Ram Gopal Varma’s landmark crime film was the story of a young immigrant sucked into the Mumbai underworld. Featuring J.D. Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar and Shefali Shah, it made Rs14 crore at the box office.

3. Black Friday (2007): Anurag Kashyap’s massively delayed crime film was based on the 1993 Bombay bombings. The film, starring Kay Kay Menon and Pavan Malhotra, earned Rs4 crore on theatrical release.

4. Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008): Nishikant Kamat’s acclaimed drama was based on the aftermath of the 2006 train bombings in Mumbai. The film, starring R. Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan and Irrfan Khan, made Rs3 crore in box office collections.

5. Wake Up Sid (2009): Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut was the story of a rich spoilt brat (Ranbir Kapoor) born and bred in Mumbai and an aspiring writer from Kolkata (Konkona Sensharma), coming of age in the city. The film made Rs27 crore at the box office.

6. Shor in the City (2010): The Ekta Kapoor-produced film focused on five unrelated stories in Mumbai around the chaotic Ganesh Chaturthi period. Featuring Sendhil Ramamurthy, Preeti Desai and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles, it earned Rs4 crore in box office collections.

7. Dhobi Ghat (2011): Kiran Rao’s directorial debut follows four semi-related lives in Mumbai. The film, starring Prateik Babbar and Monica Dogra, made Rs13 crore in box office collections.

8. The Lunchbox (2013): Ritesh Batra’s romantic drama follows a love story over handwritten letters and mistakenly delivered dabbas (lunchboxes) in Mumbai. The film, starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, was a festival favourite and earned Rs20 crore in box office collections.

9. The Attacks of 26/11 (2013): Ram Gopal Varma’s docudrama was based on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The Nana Patekar-starrer made Rs15 crore at the box office.

10. City Lights (2014): Rajkummar Rao plays a poor immigrant struggling to make ends meet in Mumbai in the Hansal Mehta-directed film. A remake of British movie Metro Manila, it earned Rs6 crore at the box office.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office India