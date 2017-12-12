Nakul Chopra named Barc India chairman

Established in 2012, Barc India is a joint industry body formed to design, commission, supervise and own country’s television audience measurement system.

New Delhi: Television ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) India on Tuesday elected Nakul Chopra as its new chairman. Chopra is currently the president of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the senior advisor at Publicis Communications.

Chopra will replace Sudhanshu Vats, chief executive officer (CEO) at Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd, who completed his one-year tenure on 11 December. Chopra will be the third chairman of the agency and has been on the board of Barc since September 2016.

“Nakul in his new role as Barc India chairman will be a great driving force in launching our digital measurement products, expanding sample homes via RPD (return path data), and launching a suite of new products. Our focus now is to establish ourselves as an insights company. I am thankful to Sudhanshu for his guidance and support to the team,” said Partho Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Barc India, in a statement.

Chopra has been associated with the Publicis group since 1996, in different roles. He has previously served as chief executive officer, South Asia at the media agency. An economics graduate, Chopra has also worked as the executive vice-president at the advertising and marketing agency Grey Worldwide.

“2017 has also been the year when groundwork was done for key future projects, and in the year ahead, I am looking forward to oversee their implementation. Top on that list is the rollout of EKAM—our digital measurement products. Expansion of TV sample using return path data will be the other big piece to watch out for,” said Chopra, in a statement

Established in 2012, Barc India is a joint industry body formed to design, commission, supervise and own country’s television audience measurement system. Earlier this year, Barc had announced a phased roll-out of its digital measurement service (EKAM) which will map video advertisements and content across platforms. The agency had also announced expansion of its sample size to 150,000-200,000 (from the current 30,000) by partnering with cable TV distributors and direct-to-home platforms to map viewership via digital set-top boxes.

“Barc is a bold, paradigm-changing initiative that has already started to redefine our industry. Since inception, Barc has tackled several challenges while several remain. Going forward, I would urge all stakeholders to continue to take cognizance of the pace of change in our sector and the urgent need for us to adapt,” said the outgoing chairman Vats, in a statement.