IPG’s Initiative Media wins Sony India’s Rs150 crore account

Shashi Sinha, chief executive, IPG Mediabrands India. Initiative, which consolidated Sony’s media duties in 2013, lost the account to Carat in April 2015. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Consumer electronics major Sony India on Monday said Initiative Media, the media agency from IPG Mediabrands and part of the Interpublic Group, will handle its planning and buying duties following a multi-agency pitch.

The two-year long contract will start from 1 June and will involve the agency to serve the gamut of product categories which includes Sony’s television brand Bravia, smartphone brand Xperia along with audio, digital imaging and professional solutions.

Initiative beat two other agencies, namely Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat which is Sony India’s current agency, along with GroupM’s Mediacom to hold on to what is, according to industry estimates, to be Rs150 crore media account.

“Our decision to appoint Initiative Media is reflective of the agency’s capability of understanding brand Sony. The agency will provide a strategic approach to widen our audience and strengthen the market position of our brand portfolio. We look forward to working with Initiative Media and have a strong belief that together we can create success and drive our premium brand story forward,” said Yūichi Hasegawa, head of marketing communication and retail, Sony India in a statement.

Initiative, which consolidated Sony’s media duties in 2013, lost the account to Carat in April 2015.

“Sony, an extremely prestigious marketer and brand is back with Initiative. We would like to thank Sony India for reposing their faith in us. Initiative stands committed to delivering the very best for Sony’s success,” said Shashi Sinha, chief executive, IPG Mediabrands India.

Initiative is a 250-people strong agency with offices in seven cities across India. Its major clients include Reckitt Benckiser, Amazon, Heinz, Bajaj Auto, smartphone maker Gionee, Samsonite owned luggage brand American Tourister, and packaged food brand Too Yumm among others.

Sony India has a distribution network of over 12,000 dealers and distributors, more than 250 exclusive Sony outlets and 25 branch locations. The company provides service across the country with 349 service outlets.